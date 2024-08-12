The transfer of talented striker Jason van Duiven from PSV Eindhoven to Lommel SK has been officially confirmed.
PSV have a number of players for the striker position and that has led the club to sanction the transfer of Van Duiven.
The 19-year-old has joined Lommel SK, who play in the second tier of Belgium. They are part of the City Group owned by Manchester City. Van Duiven signs a contract until 2029.
Van Duiven was sent on loan to Almere City last season but failed to score in 14 appearances. He is a Netherlands U19 international with 21 goals for Jong PSV.