The transfer of talented striker Jason van Duiven from PSV Eindhoven to Lommel SK has been officially confirmed.

PSV have a number of players for the striker position and that has led the club to sanction the transfer of Van Duiven.

The 19-year-old has joined Lommel SK, who play in the second tier of Belgium. They are part of the City Group owned by Manchester City. Van Duiven signs a contract until 2029.

Van Duiven was sent on loan to Almere City last season but failed to score in 14 appearances. He is a Netherlands U19 international with 21 goals for Jong PSV.




