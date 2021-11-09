Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has explained his selection policy and opened up on Luuk de Jong’s situation with Barcelona, while also stating that Joel Veltman and Rick Karsdorp are currently not options.
Jurrien Timber dropped out of the squad after an injury and Van Gaal surprised many by selecting Devyne Rensch as his replacement. The young full-back is second choice at Ajax, and has recently been playing for Jong Ajax.
Speaking on Tuesday, Van Gaal said, “Rensch sometimes plays in Jong Ajax and that is also the reason that he played in Jong Oranje last time. That’s because I think along with him. That’s how I explained it to him.”
Van Gaal was asked if he had considered Veltman or Karsdorp, “There are no options at the moment. I actually didn’t want to bring in a stranger in this international period. But unfortunately, Drommel was ill, so I had to do things differently (Joel Drommel was replaced by Jasper Cillessen).”
Arnaut Danjuma was injured playing with Villarreal at the weekend, but Van Gaal is positive about his availability, “Danjuma is quite fit, I think. He looks very positive, but we all have to wait and see. It’s not that he can train today or tomorrow, but it looks positive.”
There is no place for Luuk de Jong in the squad and Van Gaal said on the striker, “He is in a very difficult situation at Barcelona. You’ve seen all that. I think you’d better be at the club to get to know the new coach and get in good shape. You have to be that first to be chosen. As a pinch hitter, you have to have the feeling in your brain that you can score a goal at any moment. I have not seen that with Luuk de Jong at Barcelona.”