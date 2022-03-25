Louis van Gaal has confirmed that Netherlands will start with a number ten and two strikers against Denmark on Saturday evening.
In the run up to the World Cup, Van Gaal has confirmed that he wants to implement a new system and that seems to be a 3-4-1-2 formation.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Van Gaal said on his formation, “With a 10 and two strikers. Because Denmark has a certain way of playing that we can take advantage of that way.
Van Gaal prefers the separate role in midfield, “Because the opponent always has to adapt. If you are going to play with the Dutch triangle, then there is not much difference. Here it is. The opponent still has to sacrifice a midfielder to the number ten.”
Van Gaal will line up with three centre-backs and one of those could be Nathan Ake. The Oranje boss was asked about Ake at the press conference and if he could start, “He would always play as a left central defender for me. Cause I want a left leg there. In principle, Daley (Blind) and Aké can play there. It’s about what’s best for the team and I adjust my starting line-up accordingly. Saturday you will see how I have adapted.”