Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has explained why he left in-form Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma out of his squad.
The winger has been in excellent form since joining Villarreal from Bournemouth this summer and has netted five times for his new club. However, Van Gaal did not include Danjuma in his Oranje squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar.
Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Van Gaal said on Danjuma, “He has changed clubs. He did that quite late and he didn’t play in the first phase either. He generally fell in. He’s been doing great in the last four games and can be there, but I haven’t decided on that. I don’t need you for that, to see that he’s doing well.”
Van Gaal continued, “Do you think the KNVB has no scouts. I have to tell you honestly that we cleaned up the list two weeks ago. It contained 100 players and that seems a bit too much to me. But indeed, Danjuma is there.”
The Oranje boss expects Danjuma to be in his squad next time if he continues this level, “We are watching everything and I am really happy that he is doing so well. Two goals again and decisive at the highest level. I can’t imagine he won’t be there next time. He can also go into a dip, that’s also possible.”
One player that will not be selected anytime soon is Quincy Promes with Van Gaal confirming he won’t select the winger while he is under investigation, “I don’t think I select players who are involved in such matters.”