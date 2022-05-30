Louis van Gaal has explained why he decided to call up Monterrey striker Vincent Janssen to the Netherlands squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
To the surprise of many, Janssen’s name was included in the squad for the first time since 2017. The former AZ Alkmaar and Tottenham Hotspur striker has only netted three times in 29 games for Monterrey this season.
Van Gaal said at his press conference on Monday at assistant Danny Blind played a role in the decision, “He selected him and then he scored a lot of goals.
“Danny has started following him, like we follow forty to fifty players. Janssen was on the shadow list. Malen was injured, so I had a place available for a new striker. I went to watch matches myself and then he happened to score too.
Van Gaal wants to see what Janssen could do and doesn’t care about the Mexican media being surprised, “The important thing is that I want to see such a type of striker in the Dutch national team. Last time he played here, he filled it in really well. I’ve seen his last games in Mexico and he did things that I like in a striker. But he also has hard feet. I’d rather he had soft feet. That sticks to him. Mexican media probably emphasize with that, I don’t.”
Van Gaal is happy for Janssen to miss the match against Belgium because he is getting married, “I think he should get married and spend his bridal night with his sweet wife. I’m a normal person who also appreciates the human side.”
Netherlands fan living in the UK or Ireland? Sign up to Premier Sports to watch every Netherlands game in the Nations League: https://www.premiersports.com/subscribenow
Yeah of course Blind – worst manager in history of football and Van Gaal is following him. This is just KNVB mafia – Holland will not win anything with managers like Blind, Koeman and Van Gaal one failure after another. This is really sad. Now Koeman will take Van Gaal place after WC failure – no chance if you are using average players from Mexican league and then probably Blind once again to fail again. KNVB is a joke.
Is the Nation’s cup really that important?
I hope key players don’t get injured before the World Cup.