Louis van Gaal has spoken about the transfer window and stated he is satisfied with his players decisions but would like Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong to play more.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van Gaal spoke at his press conference about the window and set things straight about his conversations with players, “Well, I do want to set one thing straight: I called players, that’s true, but I always ended the conversation with: this is advice, but you have to stay close to yourself and make the choice for yourself,”
The Netherlands boss is happy overall with De Jong and Memphis the only question marks for him after they decided to remain at Barcelona despite not being first choice starters all the time, “The storm has passed and I have to say that it has been pleasing to me. The only two are actually Memphis and Frenkie de Jong, but they are now playing regularly, so I can’t say that everything did not go well in the transfer period. I would be happier if Memphis and Frenkie would play more regularly, but Frenkie has already reached ninety minutes a number of times, which is nice.”
Van Gaal will implement a special training program with physiologist Jos van Dijk to make sure Memphis stays match fit, “He then also went to Turkey to give Wesley Sneijder some more exercises to get fit. That’s why Sneijder made it. He’s back on my staff and that’s his job again. Memphis has to stay fit, of course, that’s also a target with him.”