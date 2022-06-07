Louis van Gaal believes Jurrien Timber can play in the Premier League but wonders if it is the right time for the Ajax defender to join Manchester United.
Ajax is trying to convince Timber to sign a new deal with the club, but Manchester United are trying to lure the defender to join Erik ten Hag in the Premier League.
At his press conference on Tuesday, Louis van Gaal was asked about Timber and he is clear that the defender has to play regularly.
He said, “I think a player of his quality can play in the Premier League. But whether he can handle that step already: I don’t know. He’ll have to play.”
Asked if he had spoken with Ten Hag, Van Gaal added, “I’ve spoken to him and there is now a new leadership at Manchester United and that could make all the difference. He has a lot of confidence and who am I then?”