Steven Berghuis, Joel Drommel, and Jurrien Timber have all pulled out of the Netherlands squad through injury.
Berghuis missed Ajax’s 0-0 draw with Go Ahead Eagles through a muscle injury and the winger has been forced out of the Netherlands squad too. He is replaced by Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn.
Drommel has dropped out through illness and is replaced by Jasper Cillessen, who returns to the Oranje squad after becoming number one again with Valencia.
Timber came off injured in the second half for Ajax and he has been replaced by teammate Devyne Rensch, who is preferred over the likes of Rick Karsdorp of AS Roma.
Netherlands face Montenegro on Saturday before ending their World Cup qualifying campaign against Norway.
So glad to see Jasper back!
I need someone to tell me why Rensch is prefered over Karsdorp ! Rensch is a sabstitute player in Ajax but Karsdorp is in a good form with Rome and plays regularly. LVG says that van de Beek must play to have a place in the squad, so why Rensch ?!