Louis van Gaal was handed two honours at a special thank you evening at the KNVB headquarters in Ziest.
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau and awarded the KNVB federal knighthood at a special event in Ziest.
Van Gaal was the Netherlands head coach on three different occasions and led them to the quarter-finals in the 2022 World Cup. He was in charge of 63 games, winning 40 times and only losing four.
The event saw Van Gaal receive both honours in front of a crowd that contained some of the players he coached from each of his terms with the national team.
Officer is the fourth class in the Order of Orange-Nassau. Individuals who are appointed as Officers have generally rendered outstanding service of national or even international importance.