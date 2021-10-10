Louis van Gaal spoke to the press ahead of Netherlands World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday evening.
Netherlands overcame Latvia 1-0 on Friday to move two points clear at the top of the group and they now host Gibraltar in Rotterdam.
Van Gaal was asked what type of game he expects from Gibraltar, “You get the same type of match as against Latvia.
“The aim is to score the second goal faster. Then their organization weakens. That could have been done against Latvia, but the balls didn’t fall well.”
Van Gaal confirmed Georginio Wijnaldum comes back into the XI and hinted at changes, “It’s going to be different anyway because Cody Gakpo isn’t here. And Gini plays, I’ll give that up in advance. The other positions? If you think logically, you can fill that in.”
The Oranje boss is hoping to put on a show for the Rotterdam crowd, “Given the crowd, the stadium is three quarters full which is great, we need to score some more goals.”
Netherlands have a big advantage in the group in terms of goal difference, but Van Gaal sees the final game against Norway as being crucial, “I don’t think we’re going to give that advantage away. That’s a big advantage. If we keep winning our games and Norway too, then the last game will be the most important game. Then a draw is enough for us, but the Dutch are not so good at that. I hope it doesn’t stay that way.”
Arnaut Danjuma has been called into the squad to replace the injured Gakpo. The winger is in great form for Villarreal, but Van Gaal says he has been on the radar for a while, “We already knew that before he went to Villarreal. He was on that list of 100 players. The problem is that they all want to play left striker. These kinds of players can break that wall. Creative players. That’s why I summoned him. But also that the group can see him again, and so can I. For me, it is a new player. I already explained that once with Noa Lang and Mark Flekken.”