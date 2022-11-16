Louis van Gaal gave a press conference on Wednesday as the Netherlands continued their preparations for the World Cup.
It is now less than a week until the Netherlands start their World Cup campaign against Senegal and Van Gaal was asked at the press conference about Oranje’s chances in Qatar.
Van Gaal said, “I don’t think we have the best players in the world on our team. But I believe in the team and the tactics. We can go far, but then we need luck. I want the players to imagine, that’s why I talk about becoming world champions. If you can imagine that, you can do it on the field. We have players who can execute the tactical plan perfectly.”
Van Gaal was asked the thinking behind his side’s shirt numbers, “In general I discuss that with the players, not now. I gave the players a number that fits their age.”
He was then asked if this was a joke, “That’s no joke. I never tell jokes at a press conference.”