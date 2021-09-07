Louis van Gaal was happy with Netherlands 6-1 win over Turkey and believes things will only get better too.
Netherlands are now top of the qualifying group after the 6-1 victory over Turkey in Amsterdam.
After the game, Van Gaal spoke to NOS and said, “I think it will only get better.
“We are now going to have automatisms. Everyone knows what to do. I also made a lot of substitutions so that the players on the bench could apply that too. It’s a very good group, they want to do everything for each other.”
Van Gaal admitted it was a tough and tiring week for him as he returned to coaching after five years away, “I projected my vision onto them, but I also did a lot of what they wanted. It’s a fantastic group. From day one I have the feeling that they were eager to accept me. With all my rules… This week was very tiring, because I had a lot of conversations. I spoke to every player, sometimes three or four times. But working with young people also keeps you sharp.”
Van Gaal wasn’t totally happy with his side’s performance though, “I did not enjoy the last minute. And I still thought we were too careless in possession.”