Louis van Gaal thinks the KNVB would be sensible to appoint Ronald Koeman as his successor.
Van Gaal will step down as Oranje boss after the World Cup in December and NOS reported on Sunday that the KNVB are holding talks with Ronald Koeman as his possible successor.
Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Van Gaal was asked about Koeman possibly being his successor, “Very sensible.
“I told the KNVB that they should go for Koeman. it is not that hard. A year ago I was the only coach available with the necessary experience. Now that’s Ronald Koeman. Exactly the same. He would be a good successor.”