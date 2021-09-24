Louis van Gaal helped coach Telstar to a slender 1-0 victory over Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands head coach agreed to take charge of Telstar for one game earlier in the year and he was present at the club’s training ground on Wednesday and Thursday.
3000 fans were present on Friday to watch Van Gaal guide Telstar against Jong AZ and the Oranje boss had his name chanted throughout.
The game ended in victory for Telstar thanks to Glynor Plet’s goal in the ninth minute, although AZ had plenty of chances to equalise after the break.
Van Gaal can now boast a 100% winning record in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and now he gets back to preparing for October’s World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar.