Louis van Gaal has confirmed the Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September.
Oranje faces Norway, Montenegro and Turkey in three crucial World Cup qualifiers at the start of next month.
Van Gaal has confirmed the squad for the games with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and Ajax left-back Devyne Rensch earning their first call-ups.
Feyenoord midfielder Guus Til is also included, along with Virgil van Dijk who makes his return after missing the European Championships. Denzel Dumfries and Steven Bergwijn are also in after being left out of the provisional squad.
There is no place for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek or Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.
I hope next time Bakker and Karsdorp will be included.
Jasper Cillessen wasn’t even called to the provisional squad. He will get his first action today against Alaves. I still believe he is the best keeper we have, but give Drommel and Bijlow another year and it may be a nice fight for number one.
Are we able to get the way to make ourselves in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with the current squad? We need to bring out a great team in order to find chances to win those important matches.