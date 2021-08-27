Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has given his reasons why Donny van de Beek and Jasper Cillessen were not in his Oranje squad.
On Friday, Van Gaal confirmed his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Montenegro and Turkey.
Speaking at his press conference, Van Gaal was asked about Jasper Cillessen and revealed that Frans Hoek had been in constant contact with the goalkeeper, “At least twenty times. One time Jasper was fit, the next he wasn’t. You can’t rely on that. And unfit players are in principle with me: not selected. Unless I don’t have anyone else. I already said that Donyell Malen was such a player. With him I can play a different concept.”
Asked why Donny van de Beek was not selected, Van Gaal added, “You have to play matches. That’s not that hard, is it? It’s just logical thinking.”
Van Gaal revealed that he spoke with Van de Beek but would not reveal whether he told the midfielder to leave Manchester United, “I can’t say anything about that. I talked to Donny for about 45 minutes last night; then it is also about other matters than with the Dutch national team. But I can’t say anything about that. That’s between Donny and me.”
