Louis van Gaal has given his reasons why Georginio Wijnaldum has been dropped from the Netherlands squad.
The 86-time Netherlands international was dropped from the national team for the upcoming Nations League games. The midfielder is not a regular starter for PSG and that has cost him.
Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Van Gaal was asked why Wijnaldum was not included and he said, “Because Georginio did not deliver. I read in the media that other players have made more minutes or whatever, but I already said in my last press conference that I cannot stick to that principle.
“It’s about the form of players. We played six games in qualifying, Georginio played five and I substituted him three times. I think you have to deliver when you play in the Dutch national team. It is neither a rehabilitation center nor a psychotherapeutic centre. I just have to invite the best players, otherwise, I’ll fall through the basket with all the other players who are now invited,”
Van Gaal added that Wijnaldum will return if he regains his form, “When he regains his form, I immediately select him, it’s not like he’s obliterated from me. But apparently, he’s in a situation in Paris that he can’t handle.”
