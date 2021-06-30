According to De Volkskrant, Louis van Gaal would not rule out becoming Netherlands head coach for a third time.
The KNVB are on the search for a new head coach after Frank de Boer stepped down on Tuesday. The former defender decided to leave after Netherlands were knocked out of the European Championships in the last 16 by the Czech Republic.
Louis van Gaal’s name has been put forward in the media as a possible successor, and according to De Volkskrant, the 69-year-old would be open to hearing from the KNVB. The newspaper wrote on Wednesday, “In any case, they can call.”
Van Gaal has been the Netherlands head coach twice before, firstly failing to reach the World Cup in 2002. He then led Oranje to the World Cup semi-finals in 2014. He left to take over Manchester United and has been retired ever since leaving the club in 2016.
You got my vote LVG
Louis van Gaal? Interesting but not right. It is my humble opinion that a younger person with fresh ideas should be in charge of the National team. Give it a chance, the Dutch have nothing to loose except a little pride.