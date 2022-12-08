Louis van Gaal gave his press conference ahead of the World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina on Friday.
Netherlands saw off USA 3-1 in the last 16 but Louis van Gaal believes they will come up against a much tougher opponent in Argentina.
He told the press conference, “In my opinion, Argentina is a top country with top football players in the selection. The tournament actually really starts for us tomorrow, although I do not want to detract from all the other countries that we have defeated.
But Argentina and possibly Brazil in the semi-finals are different countries than we hit in the group stage and in the round before.”
Argentina fans are set to way outnumber the Netherlands fans in the stands on Friday, “I think my players are professional enough to handle it. But of course, it is not easy when there are 40,000 Argentines in the stands and 1400 with us.”
Van Gaal was asked about his future and whether he will continue coaching after the World Cup is over, “You should never say never. We have a good example in Dick Advocaat. You probably don’t know him. He is even older (75) And recently took a job at the second level (ADO Den Haag)
“I don’t expect it, but if I get a great challenge with a country, it could just happen.”