Louis van Gaal will face the media for the first time since becoming the new head coach of the Dutch national team on the 17th of August.
On the 15th of August, Van Gaal will name his first provisional squad before facing the media for the first time two days later.
Last week, the 70-year-old was confirmed as the replacement for Frank de Boer and he now has the task of leading Netherlands to the 2022 World Cup.
Van Gaal’s third spell in charge of the Netherlands starts with three crucial World Cup qualifiers against Norway (September 1st), Montenegro (September 4th), and Turkey (September 7th).