Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal won’t completely shut the door on Steven Berghuis returning to the squad in time to face Norway.
The Ajax winger pulled out of the squad on Monday with Tottenham Hotspur’s Steven Bergwijn called in as a replacement.
However, speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, Louis van Gaal would not completely rule out the idea that Berghuis could be back in his plans for the second game against Norway.
According to Voetbal International, Van Gaal said, “I do not know. Those are the doctors who talk about it, not me. I’m waiting for him to come. But if he has a formidable rehab in a week, he could still make it. That could be. But I don’t expect it.”
Van Gaal thinks Bergwijn and Donyell Malen are the two possible replacements for Berghuis on the right-wing, “In the past I have made several changes in that position. The last time Malen was against Gibraltar and then he scored a very nice goal. But it could also be Bergwijn, I still have to find out in training.’
Van Gaal does not see Noa Lang as an option, “No. I didn’t like what he was doing there. Who can play on the right side? Malen and Bergwijn.”