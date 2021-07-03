Louis van Gaal took a swipe at the Netherlands players for their performance at the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van Gaal was a special guest at the KNVB training complex in Zeist as the Netherlands women’s team said farewell before they head to Tokyo for the Olympics.
Van Gaal presented awards to Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman and striker Vivianne Miedema, while also taking a swipe at the men’s team for their performance at Euro 2020.
The 69-year-old said, “Look at the European Championship. Then you see that a glorified bunch of stars can’t do it. I always saw under Sarina that there was a team. That goes through fire for each other. So make sure you go to the Olympics as a team to get gold there. Good luck!”
The statement is a strong one with Van Gaal one of those being put forward as a potential new head coach for the national team after Frank de Boer’s departure. The two-time former Oranje boss would not answer any questions about the position.