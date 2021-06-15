Louis van Gaak is making a return to coaching with Keuken Kampioen Divisie side Telstar.
Van Gaal has not coached since he was sacked by Manchester United in 2016 but he makes an exception for Telstar.
Next season, Van Gaal will take charge of one game in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and the task of being his assistant is up for grabs.
People can buy a lottery ticket for the chance to assist Van Gaal with the proceeds going to Dare to Dream and Muscles for Muscles Foundation.
Lottery tickets cost €2.63 and can be purchased here.
Nice, and maybe Louis is sending a signal as he sees the current talent on the National squad?