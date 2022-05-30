Louis van Gaal wanted to help out the Netherlands U21 squad and that is why he did not select a number of young talents.
Vincent Janssen, Bruno Martins Indi and Jerdy Schouten were the surprise inclusions in the Netherlands squad, with many believing Van Gaal should have turned to some young talents instead, such as Brian Brobbey or Sven Botman.
Van Gaal said during his press conference on Monday, There are many more players in the picture. For example, Lutsharel Geertruida, Sven Botman and Brian Brobbey.
“I read everywhere that I should have selected them, but I am the national coach of Dutch football. I have to make sure that the Dutch Juniors also qualify. Then I have to let those players play in the Dutch Juniors, right? Because isn’t it very important for that generation that they are going to play a European Championship? Then they have the experience of a tournament.
“I did the same ten years ago when the European Championship was organized in Israel. Then all those players, Martins Indi and associates, were there. I have always chosen Dutch football, not myself. It would be much easier to invite Brobbey and Geertruida and Mitchell Bakker, for example, but no, that’s not good for Dutch football.”