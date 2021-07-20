Louis van Gaal is hoping to appoint Sparta Rotterdam head coach Henk Fraser as his assistant with the Dutch national team.
The KNVB are in talks with Van Gaal to replace Frank de Boer and according to NOS, a deal could be concluded soon. The talks are said to be in the final phase.
Danny Blind is in the picture to become an assistant to Van Gaal, just like he did at the 2014 World Cup. NOS adds that Henk Fraser is also wanted by Van Gaal.
The current Sparta head coach knows Van Gaal well with both on the books of Rotterdam club as players between 1984 and 1986. It is unclear whether Fraser would take on the role part-time while staying on at Sparta.