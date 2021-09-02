Louis van Gaal admitted that Netherlands did not play well in the 1-1 draw against Norway on Wednesday evening.

Erling Haaland gave Norway the lead in Oslo before Davy Klaassen equalised to earn Netherlands a 1-1 draw that keeps them second in the World Cup qualifying group.

Speaking to NOS after the match, Van Gaal said on the performance, “We were far too careless. That is of course also because the opponent defended in a very compact space. Then it is not so easy and you have to be very creative and solid on the ball. And we weren’t… We lost the ball in situations that I didn’t think were necessary. The players have to have the form of the day and there was none.”

Van Gaal believes there needs to be some realism around the national team, “We can think that this Dutch team is among the top in the world, but it is not. We also have to function as a team. Norway has also played very well as a team. And then you have to show creativity, which we lack at the moment.”

Van Gaal isn’t planning to abandon the 4-3-3 yet, “I think it’s going too far to say after one game that we can’t play 4-3-3. That also has to do with the form of the day of the players. But I said in advance that we are thin on the wings. And that was also shown today.”




