Louis van Gaal has confirmed that he will leave his post as Netherlands head coach after next year’s World Cup.
The draw for the Nations League took place on Thursday with Netherlands put into a group along with Belgium, Poland and Wales.
Speaking at his press conference after the draw, Van Gaal told De Telegraaf that he would not be in charge of Oranje should they make it out of the group as the knockout stage takes place after the World Cup next winter.
Van Gaal only has a contract until the end of the World Cup and intends to stand down after the tournament.
The Oranje boss told Voetbal International that he is happy to be facing Belgium in preparation for the World Cup, “I think it’s fantastic that we are linked to Belgium. I have played there myself. Belgium has a high-quality team and they play in a nice system,”