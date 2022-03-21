Louis van Gaal has spoken out about FIFA’s decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar.
Van Gaal held his press conference on Monday ahead of Netherlands friendlies with Denmark and Germany. He was asked about the World Cup being held in Qatar later this year.
He said, “I am a member of a committee with Gijs de Jong. We meet and then I hear what has been agreed with other countries. Then I hear what we can do and I give my comments. I’m on it every month. I have already mentioned it in previous press conferences. I think it’s ridiculous that the World Cup is there.
“We are playing in a country that FIFA says they want to develop football there. That’s bullshit, but it doesn’t matter. It’s about money, about commercial interests. That matters in FIFA. Why do you think I’m not on any committee at FIFA or UEFA with my expertise? Because I have always opposed these kinds of organizations. I can say that in Qatar later, but that won’t help the world get rid of this problem.”