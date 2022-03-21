Heerenveen confirms Van Wonder... Heerenveen has confirmed that Kees van Wonderen will be their ...

Bayern Munich lodge bid for Gr... According to De Telegraaf, Bayern Munich have made an official ...

AZ strike late to earn a point... Zakaria Aboukhlal scored a 91st minute equaliser as AZ Alkmaar ...

Buttner fires RKC to win over ... Alexander Büttner returned to Arnhem on Sunday with a goal ...

Confident PSV Eindhoven put fi... PSV Eindhoven eased to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Fortuna ...

Ajax leave it late to defeat F... Antony scored a late winner as Ajax came from behind ...

Groningen boost European hopes... After a lightning start, Groningen came away from Utrecht with ...