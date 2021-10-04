Louis van Gaal admitted he is worried about the lack of playing time that Georginio Wijnaldum has with PSG.
The Netherlands boss spoke to the press on Monday ahead of this week’s World Cup qualifiers. He was asked about Wijnaldum’s situation at PSG with the midfielder struggling since joining the French side from Liverpool in the summer.
Van Gaal said, “Of course I’m worried. I already talked to him about that when I arrived. But the alarm bells are not going off yet. I have a lot of faith in some players. Wijnaldum was injured before the 2014 World Cup, but came along anyway and has played almost everything since. He did that very well.”
Wijnaldum will miss the clash with Latvia on Friday due to suspension.