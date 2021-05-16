Marco van Ginkel has heard nothing from Chelsea and expects to leave the club this summer on a free transfer.
The midfielder still has a contract with Chelsea until the end of the season but was expecting to hear this past week if the Premier League side was going to lift their option to extend his deal by another year.
However, Van Ginkel has told ESPN that he has heard nothing from London and expects to be available on a free transfer. That would mean PSV are now free to snap up Van Ginkel on a permanent deal.
He said, “I haven’t heard anything, so I think I’ll be transfer-free. I haven’t heard from PSV yet, but it could be. I’ve always had a good time at PSV and was always appreciated here.”
Van Ginkel battled back from a serious injury to make eleven appearances for PSV this season while on loan. He scored to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Utrecht on the final day of the season.