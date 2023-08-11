In the opening game of the Eredivisie season, Vitesse Arnhem came from behind to defeat 10-man Volendam 2-1.
32-year-old Matthias Kohler was in charge of Volendam for the first time but he was without Carel Eiting who reported in sick for the clash. He has been linked with a move to FC Twente this summer.
In the 10th minute, Robert Muhren gave Volendam the lead with a volley from Bilal Ould-Chikh’s cross. Muhren had the ball in the net again shortly afterward but this time was denied by an offside flag.
Just before the break, Muhren was involved again but this time it was for the wrong reasons. He went in high on Matthijs Tielemans and VAR intervened to show the attacker a red card.
Vitesse went in search of the equaliser in the second half and Tielemans marked his debut with a goal to make it 1-1.
Maximilian Wittek hit the post before substitute Marco van Ginkel fired Vitesse to victory with four minutes left.
Vitesse start the season with a victory while Volendam will need to bounce back next week.