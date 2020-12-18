PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has confirmed that Marco van Ginkel is back in group training.
Van Ginkel last appeared on a football pitch back in May 2018 before several injury setbacks.
Now it appears that Van Ginkel is finally nearing a return to the pitch after resuming group training.
Schmidt gave an update on the midfielder’s fitness today to Eindhovens Dagblad, “He’s been training with the group for the last two days, so he’s back in that respect. Maybe he can take the next step after Christmas.”
The on-loan Chelsea midfielder can make his Eredivisie return after the winter break.