Netherlands legend Willem van Hanegem has praised Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.
The former midfielder agrees with most of Ronald Koeman’s selections in his provisional Netherlands squad, but he would have added in Jerdy Schouten and Crysencio Summerville.
He wrote in his Algemeen Dagblad column, “Ronald Koeman’s first selection was a logical list of names, I thought. You can still think of Jerdy Schouten who is doing really well in Serie A and if I worked in Zeist, I would also keep an eye on Cryscensio Summerville.”
Van Hanagem is a fan of the former Feyenoord winger, “He’s gotten so much better there at Leeds United and he has something that isn’t really in the squad yet: speed, agility, the ability to play a man out.”