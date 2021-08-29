Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.
The centre-back joined Brighton from NAC Breda last summer for around €2 million but was then loaned to Heerenveen, where he spent the campaign.
Brighton have now decided to loan the 21-year-old out once again and this time he will spend the season in the English Championship. He joins Blackburn Rovers, who currently sit 10th.
Van Hecke made 28 Eredivisie appearances last season for Heerenveen and was able to slot in at right-back as well as in the centre.