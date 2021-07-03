Serie A side Bologna have confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Sydney van Hooijdonk on a free transfer.
The 21-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving NAC Breda at the end of last season and has decided on an adventure in Italy.
Bologna have confirmed that the son of Pierre van Hooijdonk has signed a four-year contract on Saturday morning. He now becomes a teammate of Jerdy Schouten and Mitchell Dijks.
Van Hooijdonk made 70 appearances for NAC Breda, scoring 23 times.