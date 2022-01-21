According to Leeuwarder Courant, Sydney van Hooijdonk will join Heerenveen on loan from Bologna for the rest of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Heerenveen are finalising the last details before the striker joins the club for the rest of the campaign to provide competition for Henk Veerman.
Van Hooijdonk joined Bologna in the summer from NAC Breda, but he has only made four appearances in Serie A, all from the bench.
Before Italy, Van Hooijdonk scored 23 times for NAC Breda, but has never scored in the Eredivisie.