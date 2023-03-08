Bert van Marwijk sees no reason why Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer could not be involved in the Netherlands squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Wieffer was signed by Feyenoord in the summer from Excelsior and took time to earn his spot in the starting line-up. However, his performances recently have been excellent and he was included in the provisional squad for the Netherlands games against France and Gibraltar later this month.
Speaking to Voetbal International, former Netherlands boss Bert van Marwijk does not think it is too early to call-up the 23-year-old, “What is too early then?
“If you’re good enough, why should you wait? I once brought Kevin Strootman to the Orange squad, when he only played briefly in the Eredivisie and we all know how he fared.”
Van Marwijk is impressed by what he has seen of Wieffer and thinks Ronald Koeman should select him, “If you have a starting place at Feyenoord and you play well, why wouldn’t you qualify?”