Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake as assistant coaches.
Van Nistelrooy spent five years in Manchester as a player and now returns to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.
The former striker was most recently head coach of PSV Eindhoven but stepped down from that role in 2023.
He is joined by Rene Hake, who left his role as head coach of Go Ahead Eagles to also become a part of the new coaching staff at Manchester United.
The Dutch enclave is set to continue with the arrival of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt in the coming days.