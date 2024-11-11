Following the arrival of Ruben Amorim, Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his role as assistant coach with Manchester United.
Van Nistelrooy was hoping for clarity following Sunday’s win over Leicester City on his position and that has come on Monday.
The club announced that following the arrival of Amorim on Monday, Van Nistelrooy will depart his position despite still having a contract until the end of the season.
Amorim spoke with Van Nistelrooy and it was mutually decided that he would depart.
René Hake and Jelle ten Rouwelaar have also left their roles at the club.