Ruud van Nistelrooy has joined the Netherlands coaching staff ahead of the World Cup.
The former striker has previously been an assistant to Frank de Boer and Guus Hiddink with the national team and now he returns for a third spell with Ronald Koeman.
In recent years, Van Nistelrooy has been a head coach with PSV Eindhoven and Leicester City. He was also assistant to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and had a spell as interim head coach.
The 49-year-old was linked with the Old Trafford position again but Michael Carrick was recently appointed instead.
On the KNVB website, Van Nistelrooy said, “He knows the laws of football at the highest level and brings valuable tournament experience, both as a player and a coach. Moreover, with his personality and approach, he connects well with both the rest of the coaching staff and the players. His background as a striker also allows him to provide extra individual support to our attackers. So, there are several reasons why he’s a very valuable addition to our team,”
Van Nistelrooy joins Erwin Koeman and Wim Jonk as assistant coaches.