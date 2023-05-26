Ruud van Nistelrooy has given his first reaction since quitting as PSV Eindhoven head coach earlier in the week.
Earlier in the week, Van Nistelrooy shocked PSV by handing in his resignation, following reports that players had complained about his management.
Through his social media, Van Nistelrooy gave his first reaction, “Ten years of PSV, what a wonderful ride! I was allowed to help youth players with great colleagues at the Academy, so that they could make the step to Jong PSV, PSV 1 or to professional football at another club.
“Countless players that I now proudly watch in professional football, from the KKD, Eredivisie, PSV 1 and major competitions in Europe. I gained five years of experience as an assistant coach and striker coach, while I obtained my diplomas in the meantime. This was followed by three years as head coach at PSV U19 and one year at Jong PSV. And then the ultimate: becoming the head coach of PSV 1. Winning prizes for this wonderful club with great supporters. Thank you for your unwavering support everywhere we played! PSV will always be in my heart and I will always support the club and the team.”