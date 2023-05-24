PSV Eindhoven will need to find a completely new coaching staff this summer after Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to quit on Wednesday morning.
Van Nistelrooy was appointed the successor to Roger Schmidt last summer and the former striker led the club to two trophies this season, the Johan Cruijff Schaal and the KNVB Cup.
In the league, PSV are second and can secure a Champions League qualifying spot with at least a draw against AZ. It has not been a perfect season but Van Nistelrooy seemed to have confidence, until the last few weeks.
There was a report from De Telegraaf last week that stated some senior players had complained about Van Nistelrooy’s management and also rumblings of a falling out with coaching staff. This was denied by Van Nistelrooy, but it seems there is some truth to the matter.
On Wednesday, the club confirmed that Van Nistelrooy had quit as head coach with immediate effect and that assistant Fred Rutten will take charge of the game against AZ Alkmaar. Van Nistelrooy reportedly felt a lack of support at the club and he has decided to go.
General Manager Marcel Brands and technical director Earnest Stewart then led a press conference and confirmed they were surprised at Van Nistelrooy’s decision.
Brands is quoted by Voetbal International, “We were surprised this morning by the announcement that Ruud will stop as head coach of PSV with immediate effect. In recent weeks there have been a number of discussions with Ruud about a number of internal matters.”
“Yesterday we had another conversation at Ruud’s request. In our opinion, that was a good conversation, in which we came to the conclusion that we would jointly address the selection today, so that the full focus would be on AZ’s match. That the problems that were recognized were for after the season and what solutions we could find then.”
Brands was asked who was to blame for the decision, “That’s difficult. I can’t imagine that Ruud ever had the feeling that we as management were not behind him. No one within the club has even thought for a second about not continuing with Ruud.”
Brands and Stewart confirmed that assistants Rutten and Andre Ooijer will also depart the club this summer, meaning a full coaching staff will need to be found.