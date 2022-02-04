Ruud van Nistelrooy does not rule out the possibility that he could replace Roger Schmidt as head coach of PSV Eindhoven next season.
PSV confirmed on Thursday that Roger Schmidt will leave the club at the end of the season after deciding not to renew his contract. The speculation has now begun on who will replace Schmidt with Phillip Cocu, Ronald Koeman and Mark van Bommel all linked already.
One man who is also in the running is current Jong PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was asked about whether he is open to the job on Friday. The former striker recently told Eindhovens Dagblad in December that he wasn’t ready for the position.
However, Van Nistelrooy said to ESPN, “A new situation is now emerging, also for the club. Things will be discussed. I am someone who has a certain idea how certain things should go. I expressed that in December and that’s how I stand. A new situation is now emerging, we can talk about that. “
At the moment, Van Nistelrooy is staying focused on Jong PSV, “In December, in a number of interviews, I indicated what my ideal future looks like. In principle, I am still in that process. Things will be discussed. I said: we have a match on Friday and Monday. Then we will see further.”