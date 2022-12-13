Robin van Persie will spend a week shadowing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United as he continues his coaching training.
The 39-year-old is already working as a youth trainer with Feyenoord as he looks to complete his coaching courses.
Erik ten Hag has invited the former Manchester United striker to shadow him for a week at Carrington training ground.
Van Persie played for Manchester United between 2012 to 2015, after being signed from Arsenal. The former Netherlands international scored 58 times in 105 appearances for The Red Devils.