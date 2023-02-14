Shaqueel van Persie has netted his first goal in Oranje to earn Netherlands U17s a 2-1 win over Germany.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It has been a difficult week for the Netherlands U17s as they lost 3-0 to Spain and 2-1 to Portugal at the Algarve Cup. Their final clash was against rivals Germany.
The best chance of the first half fell to Kees Smit but his free kick was well saved by German goalkeeper Alessandro Blazic.
In the second half, Germany took the lead as Bence Dardai netted from a corner, but in the final phase of the game, Netherlands turned it around.
Ajax defender Dies Janse made it 1-1 with a close range finish following good work by PSV midfielder Tygo Land. Then in stoppage time, Feyenoord striker Shaqueel van Persie got the ball from Othniel Raterink and calmly finished to make it 2-1.
Germany could have equalised before the end after they were awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Jur Schipper saved the spot kick to earn Netherlands the victory.