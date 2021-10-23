Bram van Polen scored in injury time as PEC Zwolle defeated Heracles Almelo 1-0 to earn their first win of the season.
After nine games, PEC Zwolle was rooted to the bottom of the table with only one point, while Heracles Almelo were looking for their fourth victory of the campaign.
PEC Zwolle had the best chances of the first half but Dean Huiberts had a strike saved by Janis Blaswich, while Daishawn Redan lacked control when he got an opportunity just before the break.
Both sides traded chances early in the second half, while Kaj Sierhuis had a goal disallowed for offside. In the 73rd minute, Heracles had the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after a foul by Ryan Koolwijk, but Rai Vloet fired over the bar.
Just before the end, PEC Zwolle were awarded a penalty and Van Polen made no mistake to earn his side their first victory of the campaign.
PEC Zwolle remains bottom and four points from safety, while Heracles are 12th.