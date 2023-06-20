Groningen has confirmed the signing of Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen on a three-year deal.
The 32-year-old had an incredible season with Motherwell, netting 25 league goals for the Scottish side.
Groningen have moved to sign the Dutchman to help fire them back to the Eredivisie next season. Van Veen has sealed his contract until the summer of 2026.
Van Veen told the Groningen website, “I see FC Groningen as a beautiful and large club, with fanatical supporters. This club belongs in the Eredivisie and so promotion is the clear assignment. That is what I am here for.”
Van Veen has previously played in the Netherlands with Helmond Sport, Oss and Cambuur but ended up at Motherwell via Scunthorpe United and Northampton Town.