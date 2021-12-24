Kees van Wonderen has announced his decision to leave Go Ahead Eagles at the end of the season.
Van Wonderen led Go Ahead Eagles to the Eredivisie last season and the club are currently sitting comfortably in 11th spot.
However, the former defender has announced on the club’s website that he will not renew his expiring contract and will now depart Deventer in the summer.
He said, “The reason for this is actually not exciting. Just as football players are sometimes ready for a new challenge, a new adventure, so will I next summer.
“That does not mean that I am not having a good time at Go Ahead Eagles, on the contrary. But you weigh everything carefully and also listen to your feelings. I often base my choices on that, such as my departure as assistant national coach of the Dutch national team and taking office as head coach of Go Ahead Eagles in 2020.”