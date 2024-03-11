Heerenveen has confirmed that Kees van Wonderen will depart as head coach when his contract expires this summer.
Heerenveen appointed Van Wonderen in 2020 after he had a successful spell in charge of Go Ahead Eagles. However, his time in charge of the Frisians has been disappointing.
With the club sitting in ninth currently they have announced that Van Wonderen will not be extending his deal.
In recent days, Maurice Steijn has been pictured in talks with the club and he is in the running to take over in the summer.