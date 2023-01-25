Ricky van Wolfswinkel’s last minute goal was ruled out by VAR as Twente had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Vitesse Arnhem.
Twente began brightly and after Michal Vlap had missed a good chance, the midfielder earned his side a penalty. Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 1-0 from the spot after 33 minutes.
A minute before the break, Gabriel Vidovic equalised for Vitesse with a strike that found the net via Robin Pröpper’s leg.
Matus Bero then fired Vitesse in front after 52 minutes but that lead was short-lived before Vaclav Cerny slotted in an equaliser following a Vlap header that came back off the post.
In the 93rd minute, van Wolfswinkel put Twente in front but VAR decided the striker was offside by the smallest of margins and ruled it out.
Twente has to settle for a point and they are 4th in the table, while Vitesse is 14th.